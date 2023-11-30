In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, Pakistan's cricket stars Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq recently shared endearing photos ahead of the AUS vs PAK Test series, proving that bonds forged on and off the field transcend even the toughest competitions. Following his recent marriage to Anmol Mehmood, Imam-ul-Haq took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a delightful picture with Babar Azam. The left-handed opener expressed his gratitude towards his friends and teammates, emphasizing that even after the wedding festivities, he has not forgotten the cherished bond with Azam.

Shaadi to ho gai, but dekh lo bhula nahi mein ___@babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/cNJCqp5g6m — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) November 30, 2023

Imam-ul-Haq's Wedding Bliss

Imam-ul-Haq tied the knot with his girlfriend Anmol Mehmood on November 25, adding a personal touch to the cricketing tale. The wedding pictures revealed a deep connection, with Imam expressing his gratitude for a love that feels like a friendship, making their journey a beautiful symphony of love, laughter, and endless dreams.

Return to Action: Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam Named in Pakistan's Squad

Excitement is brewing as both Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam are set to feature in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia. Imam's impressive record against Australia, boasting 496 runs in five Tests at an average of 55.11, and Babar's solid contributions, signal a formidable duo ready to take on the challenges Down Under.

Pakistan's Test Squad Unveiled

The anticipation for the Test series escalated with the announcement of Pakistan's squad. Shan Masood will lead the team, accompanied by key players like Aamir Jamal, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, and the dynamic duo, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam. The opening Test is scheduled in Perth from December 14, promising cricket enthusiasts an exhilarating battle.

Babar Azam's Leadership Role Acknowledged by Shan Masood

In a noteworthy development, current red-ball skipper Shan Masood acknowledged Babar Azam's invaluable contribution to the team's leadership group. Despite stepping down from the captaincy after a mixed World Cup campaign, Azam's insights and batting prowess continue to be highly regarded by Masood, setting a positive tone for the upcoming series.