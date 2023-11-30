WATCH: Uganda Makes History With T20 World Cup 2024 Qualification

In a historic turn of events, Uganda has etched its name in cricket history by securing qualification for the T20 World Cup 2024. This marks Uganda's maiden appearance in an ICC tournament, a remarkable achievement for the African side. The journey to this milestone was filled with unexpected triumphs, none more significant than the victory over Zimbabwe. Uganda's campaign unfolded at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 in Windhoek, Namibia. Ranked 23rd among T20I teams, Uganda faced formidable opponents. The pinnacle of their journey was the sensational upset against Zimbabwe on November 26, 2023. In a stunning performance, Uganda secured a five-wicket victory, marking their first-ever win against a full-member side in T20Is.

Tactical Brilliance

Uganda's strategy on the field was executed flawlessly. Opting to field after winning the toss, they restricted Zimbabwe to a modest 136/7, with Dinesh Nakrani emerging as the star bowler with figures of 3/14. The chase, anchored by Riazat Ali Shah and Alpesh Ramjani, culminated in a historic win, propelling Uganda to the third position in the points table.

Unwavering Momentum

Buoyed by their triumph, Uganda continued their winning streak, defeating Kenya with a 33-run margin on November 29, 2023. Simon Ssesazi's explosive knock of 60 runs and Dinesh Nakrani's impactful bowling spell ensured Uganda's dominance in the qualifiers.

Sealing the Deal

The final hurdle for Uganda was Rwanda, and they conquered it convincingly. Bowling out Rwanda for just 65 runs, Uganda chased down the target with nine wickets in hand. This victory secured Uganda's place in the T20 World Cup 2024, following Namibia as the second team from the Africa region to qualify.

T20 World Cup 2024 Lineup

With this historic qualification, Uganda joins the esteemed lineup of teams for the T20 World Cup 2024, including West Indies (host), United States of America (host), Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Oman, Nepal, and Namibia.