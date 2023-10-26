Post the three consecutive losses in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has seeked support from the fans and the former cricketers to back Babar Azam and Co who still have four matches to play in India in the league stage. After starting the campaign with two back-to-back wins, Pakistan have lost to India, Australia and a lower-ranked Afganistan as well.

The loss to Afghanistan has not only dented the World Cup campaign but also hurt the egos of the Pakistani team. The fans back home, including som past greats, have slammed Babar for his lack of leadership as he took an 'unfit' team to the World Cup. The fact that Pakistan have flopped across the three aspects of the game: batting, bowling and fielding does not give the fans any hope of the team's revival in the tournament.

Looking at the amount of criticism and hate that Pakistan cricket team has got in the pasr few days, it released a statement asking the fans to continue to support the Men in Green. "The PCB acknowledges the emotions and sentiments of cricket fans following the three consecutive defeats faced by the national team in the ICC World Cup 2023. In this challenging environment, the board administration hopes that the cricketing fraternity and fans will continue to support captain Babar Azam and the entire Pakistan cricket team," the release states.

At the end of the press release, it is also mentioned that Babar an chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given the freedom to choose the side for the World Cup. The release says that the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performance at the World Cup.

PCB concluded that the cricketers currently busy in World Cup need their support as Babar Azam and Co aim to make a 'triumphant' comeback in the showpiece event.

The road to make this comeback is not easy for Pakistan. Their next four remaining matches are against the likes of South Africa, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh. SA and Black Caps are in the form of their lives while England and Bangladesh are struggling. But as is the nature of the tournament, at the fag end of the league stage, all teams will pull up their socks to finish on a high and make the semis.