Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had a disappointing outing in India's clash against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28), as the right-hander was dismissed for 10 off 9 balls when he tried to play a pull-shot against Bhuvaneshwar Kumar but he miscued it and was caught at fine-leg by Arshdeep Singh. Soon after his dismissal, the right-hander was trolled on social media brutually given the hopes and responsibility on his shoulders.

Checkout the reactions here...

Minnow basher Babar Azam has to be the most overrated/unexciting batsman ever.#INDvPAK — Akash (@ExpctTheUnxpctd) August 28, 2022

So The First Legend Of team Pakistan Is Down Babar Azam Lets See What Happens Next And Wanna Really appriciate team India About There Bowling attack Incredible — Mr Awais (@Muh_Awais512) August 28, 2022

Talking about the match, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first which looked like a good decision as the Men in Blue got two early successes in the blockbuster clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28). One of the major news was Rishabh Pant not getting selected as Dinesh Karthik was given the opportunity first.

Coming back to Babar, the Pakistan skipper was looking in great touch as he got off the mark on his very first delivery of the match with a stylish straight-drive. Later on, he again played a similar shot against Arshdeep but he was caught in the trap set by the Men in Blue after just 9 balls. Following Babar Azam, just moments later Fakhar Zaman also followed his skipper to the pavilion as Avesh Khan took his wicket in the last over of the powerplay.