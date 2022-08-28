Rohit Sharma’s Team India will begin their title defence in Asia Cup 2022 with the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Emotions will be running high for both sides this time. India will be looking forward to starting off their title defence with a bang and avenging their loss during the last meeting at ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Babar Azam-led Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be aiming to down Team India once again and carry on with the momentum they have had over India since their last outing. Historically in T20Is, India has an overall edge over Pakistan. Ever since their first T20I meeting at ICC T20 World Cup 2007, both sides have clashed nine times in the shortest format of the game.

India has won seven of these games while Pakistan has only won two matches. But the last time these two met was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 back in October 2021, Team India had a rare slip up against their arch-rivals.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi destroyed the Indian top order with two quick strikes. Contributions from then-skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) took India to 151/7 in their 20 overs, but knocks from Mohammed Rizwan (79 not out) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (68 not out) meant that Men in Blue succumbed to a shocking ten-wicket defeat.

