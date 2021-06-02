हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Babar Azam

Babar Azam marriage: THESE cricketers have married their cousin sisters – see pics

There are numerous cricketers who have tied the knot with their cousin sisters and former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is one of them.

Babar Azam marriage: THESE cricketers have married their cousin sisters – see pics
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi with his wife (Source: Twitter)

In modern society, it is not seen in high regard if you marry your own cousin, but in some countries, it is a common norm. This recently was highlighted when Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam reportedly got engaged to his cousin sister recently and the batsman is set to marry her next year, revealed sources on Tuesday.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that a cricketer will marry his cousin sister as there are numerous players who have done the same.

Let’s take a look at cricketers who have tied the knot with their cousin sisters.

Shahid Afridi- Nadia

afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Afridi is married to his maternal uncle’s daughter. The couple tied the knot on October 22, 2000, and they are blessed with five daughters.

Mustafizur Rahman – Samia Parvin

Musta

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur got married to his maternal cousin, Samia Parvin, who is a psychology student at Dhaka University. The couple tied the knot after the 2019 World Cup.

Mosaddek Hossain – Sharmin Samira Usha

HH

Another Bangladesh cricketer Hossain tied the knot with his cousin Sharmin Samira. The all-rounder got married in 2012 at the tender age of 16.

Saeed Anwar – Lubna

Anwar

Former Pakistan cricketer Anwar got hitched to his cousin Lubna in 1996. The batsman took international retirement after the 2003 World Cup.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Babar AzamShahid AfridiSaaed AnwarMustafizur Rahman
Next
Story

Throwback: When MS Dhoni gave befitting reply to a Twitter user who said he hates him

Must Watch

PT44M24S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: CBSE class 12 board exams cancelled; students future at stake