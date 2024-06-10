Advertisement
BABAR AZAM

Babar Azam Set To Lose Pakistan's Captaincy? PCB Chief Says THIS After Poor Show In T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan's journey in the prestigious tournament began on a sour note as they succumbed to a shocking defeat against the United States, a non-Test playing nation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 09:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The cricketing world was left stunned as Pakistan, regarded as one of the pre-tournament favorites, experienced a catastrophic start to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Led by the charismatic Babar Azam, the team's disappointing performances have ignited a firestorm of criticism, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, hinting at a potential leadership overhaul.

Shocking Defeats Derail Pakistan's Campaign

Pakistan's journey in the prestigious tournament began on a sour note as they succumbed to a shocking defeat against the United States, a non-Test playing nation. This early setback was a stark reminder of the team's vulnerability under pressure. However, the true test of their mettle came against their arch-rivals, India, in a high-stakes encounter.

Despite being regarded as one of the strongest contenders, Pakistan faltered once again, losing a low-scoring thriller by a narrow margin of 6 runs. This loss not only dented their campaign but also raised serious questions about the team's ability to perform on the grandest stages.

Babar Azam Under Fire for Lackluster Leadership

At the center of the storm is Pakistan's talismanic captain, Babar Azam, whose leadership skills have come under intense scrutiny. Renowned for his batting prowess, Babar's captaincy has been called into question, with critics citing his inability to inspire the team and make effective tactical decisions during crunch moments.

PCB chief Naqvi didn't mince words while addressing the team's dismal performance, indicating that drastic changes might be on the horizon. "I thought the team required minor surgery to start winning matches, but now it appears that we have to go for major surgery," Naqvi stated, reflecting the growing discontent within the cricket administration.

Calls for Fresh Talent and Renewed Approach

With Pakistan's chances of progressing to the Super 8 stage hanging by a thread, the PCB chief has acknowledged the need to explore new talent and revamp the team's approach. "It is very disappointing the way we lost to the USA and now this loss to India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those in the team right now," Naqvi emphasized.

The writing seems to be on the wall for Babar Azam and his leadership group, as the PCB gears up to undertake a comprehensive review of the team's performance and chart a new course for the future.

