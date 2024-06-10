Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756742
NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2024

What Was The Turing Point Of India vs Pakistan Game In T20 World Cup 2024? Jasprit Bumrah Answers

Mohammed Rizwan anchored the innings with a patient 31 off 44 balls, but the Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 09:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What Was The Turing Point Of India vs Pakistan Game In T20 World Cup 2024? Jasprit Bumrah Answers

In a thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 encounter that had fans on the edge of their seats, India narrowly defeated Pakistan, thanks to a stellar performance by Jasprit Bumrah. The iconic Nassau County Stadium witnessed a classic rivalry, and the decisive moment came when Bumrah dismissed Pakistan's key batter, Muhammad Rizwan. This article delves into the excitement of the game, highlighting standout performances and offering insightful analysis.

Also Read: Angry Gary Kirsten Criticizes Pakistan Cricket Team After Failing to Chase 120 Against India in T20 World Cup 2024

A Battle of Nerves and Skill

The India vs. Pakistan match is always highly anticipated, and this World Cup clash lived up to the hype. Winning the toss, Pakistan opted to field first, putting India to bat on a challenging pitch. The Indian innings got off to a shaky start with star openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma falling cheaply, scoring 4 and 13 runs respectively. The pitch seemed to favor bowlers early on, making life difficult for the Indian top order.

Rishabh Pant's Counter-Attack

Amid the chaos, Rishabh Pant played a crucial knock, scoring 42 off 31 balls with six boundaries. His aggressive batting provided a much-needed boost to India's total. Pant found some support from Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav, who contributed 20 and 7 runs respectively. Despite their efforts, India managed to post only 119 runs in 19 overs, a score that seemed below par given the conditions.

Pakistan's bowlers, particularly Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, were exceptional, both claiming three wickets for 21 runs. Mohammed Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with two and one wickets respectively, maintaining the pressure on Indian batters throughout the innings.

Bumrah's Game-Changing Spell

Chasing a modest target, Pakistan adopted a cautious approach. Mohammed Rizwan anchored the innings with a patient 31 off 44 balls, but the Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals. The pivotal moment of the match came in Bumrah's third over. With Pakistan looking set to accelerate, Bumrah dismissed Rizwan, shifting the momentum dramatically in India's favor.

Reflecting on this crucial wicket, Bumrah said, "In my third over - that was a crucial stage. If that over went in Pakistan's favor, then the game would have also gone in their favor." His spell, with figures of 3/14, earned him the 'Player of the Match' award and was instrumental in India's narrow six-run victory.

Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh Hold Their Nerve

Besides Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh played significant roles in India's defense of the low total. Pandya's figures of 2/24 included the crucial wickets of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, both dismissed for 13 runs each. Arshdeep Singh, tasked with bowling the final over with Pakistan needing 18 runs, kept his cool and ensured India clinched a thrilling victory.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition
DNA
How will be the cabinet of Modi 3.0
DNA
Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
DNA
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
DNA
The cost of veg thali has increased further
DNA
What did Pakistanis say on PM Modi's oath
DNA
China's tallest waterfall turns out to be fake
DNA
Drone delivery service started on Mount Everest
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'roadmap' to run NDA government
DNA Video
DNA: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams dances on Her arrival at space station