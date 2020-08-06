Babar Azam shines for Pakistan in rain-hit day 1 of first Test against England

Manchester: World number 6 Test batsman Pakistan's Babar Azam on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) shined on day 1 of the first Test against England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

The 25-year old batsman continued his terrific form in Test cricket and brought up his 14th Test half-century. He remained not out (69) and faced 100 deliveries. His innings was decorated with 11 fours.

On the other end, Pakistan's opener Shan Masood also remained unbeaten at 46 off 152 deliveries. His steady innings included 7 fours and notably, no touring opener had faced more balls in the first innings of a match in England than Shan (today) since the start of 2016.

As rain interrupts play in Manchester, here's a stats treat for our fans. No touring opener has faced more balls in the first innings of a match in England than @shani_official (45 not out) today since the start of 2016.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/urUMMp5yrq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 5, 2020

Babar who will be aiming for his 6th ton in a white jersey ended the day with a 96 runs partnership with Shan.

Earlier in the day, Azhar Ali led-Pakistan opted to bat first in the opening Test of the three-match series.

Pakistan who are playing their first international cricket match after COVID-19 halt reached 139 for 2 in 49 overs before bad weather called off the play.

Jofra Archer provided the first breakthrough when his quick delivery bowled Abid Ali who went to pavilion at a score of 16.

Seven runs later, Chris Woakes dismissed skipper Azhar Ali who failed to open his account.

The England and Pakistan teams also paid tribute to the people who have been affected due to the coronavirus. Both the teams observed a one-minute silence before the start of the Test match.

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to Covid-19 victimshttps://t.co/Iw7QSnGm3l #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/SnL6YWckOT — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 5, 2020

Brief Scores: Pakistan 139-2 (49 overs), Babar 69* , Shan 46* , Woakes 1-14