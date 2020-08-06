हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Babar Azam

Babar Azam shines for Pakistan in rain-hit day 1 of first Test against England

Babar who will be aiming for his 6th ton in a white jersey ended the day with a 96 runs partnership with Shan.

Photo: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Manchester: World number 6 Test batsman Pakistan's Babar Azam on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) shined on day 1 of the first Test against England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

The 25-year old batsman continued his terrific form in Test cricket and brought up his 14th Test half-century. He remained not out (69) and faced 100 deliveries. His innings was decorated with 11 fours.

On the other end, Pakistan's opener Shan Masood also remained unbeaten at 46 off 152 deliveries. His steady innings included 7 fours and notably, no touring opener had faced more balls in the first innings of a match in England than Shan (today) since the start of 2016. 

Earlier in the day, Azhar Ali led-Pakistan opted to bat first in the opening Test of the three-match series.

Pakistan who are playing their first international cricket match after COVID-19 halt reached 139 for 2 in 49 overs before bad weather called off the play.

Jofra Archer provided the first breakthrough when his quick delivery bowled Abid Ali who went to pavilion at a score of 16.

Seven runs later, Chris Woakes dismissed skipper Azhar Ali who failed to open his account.

The England and Pakistan teams also paid tribute to the people who have been affected due to the coronavirus. Both the teams observed a one-minute silence before the start of the Test match.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 139-2 (49 overs), Babar 69* , Shan 46* , Woakes 1-14

Babar AzamPakistanPakistan CricketCricketEngland vs PakistanEngland cricket
