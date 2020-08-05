England, Pakistan observe one-minute silence for COVID-19 victims before start of first Test match at Manchester

Manchester: The England and Pakistan men's cricket teams on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) paid tribute to the people who have been affected due to the coronavirus.

Both the teams observed a one-minute silence before the start of the first Test match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

The unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 has so far infected around 1.85 crore people while more than 7 lakh have succumbed to the virus.

"For Pakistan cricket, this is a very emotional time. While we resume international cricket as part of our obligation and commitment to the global sport, our heart goes out for all those who have been affected by the pandemic," the PCB quoted its Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

Wasim added, "While we offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of all the victims, we assure that Pakistan cricket will always remain indebted for their support."

He said the one-minute silence is also appreciation, gratitude and tribute to the front-line healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly and selflessly, and have even laid down their own lives in efforts to save others.

"Pakistan and England observing a minute’s silence is also a sign of mutual respect. The two boards and teams enjoy a strong bond. This relationship has never been so formidable and we look forward to fostering it in future as we aspire to benefit from each other’s experience, knowledge and support," expressed Wasim.

Earlier in the day, Azhar Ali led-Pakistan opted to bat first and have reached 79 for 2 in 32 overs.

While England will be looking forward to win their second Test match series since the resumption of international cricket, Pakistan will aim to move up from the fifth spot on the World Test Championship points table.

The ICC announced on Wednesday that the front foot no-ball technology will be used in this match.

"Performance of the technology in these Tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in Test cricket," said ICC.



Front foot no ball technology to be used in ICC World Test Championship series featuring England and Pakistan, with the support of both teams. Performance of the technology in these Tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/9j9N9Jows2 — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) August 5, 2020

The second and third Tests will begin from August 13 and August 21 respectively, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.