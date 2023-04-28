Babar Azam Vs Virat Kohli: Pakistan Captain Fails To Break THIS Massive Record Of Indian Batter

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Thursday became the second batter from Asian nation after former India captain Virat Kohli to complete 12,000 international runs. However, Babar failed to topple Kohli’s record in reaching the landmark in least number of innings. Babar Azam achieved this feat in 277 international innings while Kohli had reached this landmark in 276 innings.

Babar Azam achieved this feat during his 49-run knock in the first ODI against New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Babar and Kohli are just behind England’s Joe Root, who is on the fourth spot (275 inns) in the list of fastest batsmen to reach the 12000-run mark. West Indian legend Vivian Richards, is currently at the top of the list having achieved this feat in just 255 innings.

Pakistan’s all-format captain has scored 3,696 runs from 85 innings in 47 Tests, 4,862 runs from 94 innings in 96 ODIs, and 3,485 from 98 innings in 104 T20Is. Babar holds the record for being the fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 and 11,000 international runs ahead of Kohli.

Here is list of fastest batters to 12,000 international runs…

Vivian Richards (West Indies) – 255 innings

Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 264 innings

Steve Smith (Australia) – 269 innings

Joe Root (England) – 275 innings

Virat Kohli (India) – 276 innings

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 277 innings

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman smashed his ninth ODI century and powered Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI on Thursday. Fakhar, the left-handed opener, made 117 off 114 balls and guided Pakistan to 291-5 with more than an over to spare for a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Fakhar’s opening partner Imam-ul-Haq laid the solid foundation of the run-chase by scoring 60 in a century opening stand and captain Babar Azam also notched 49 in a dominant Pakistan run-chase on a slow wicket. Earlier, fast bowler Naseem Shah (2-29) bowled brilliantly both with the new and old ball to limit New Zealand at 288-7 despite Daryl Mitchell hitting a career-best 113 off 115 balls after Babar won the toss and elected to field.

“This was a team effort, we wanted to start (the series) well,” Babar said. “Credit goes to the fast bowlers for the way we restricted them in the end. It feels good to see players execute their plans. The way Naseem bowled put the pressure on them and … then the way Fakhar and Imam played, then the innings Fakhar and I built together, was great.”