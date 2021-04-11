Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli: Pakistan skipper surpasses India captain, becomes second fastest batsman to achieve THIS huge feat

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam added another feather to his already decorated cap as he became Pakistan’s fastest and the world’s second-fastest batsman to achieve the 6000-run landmark in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat during his team’s win against South Africa in 1st T20I on Saturday (April 10).

Azam reached the milestone in his 165th innings and he is right behind West Indies Chris Gayle, who crossed the 6,000 T20 run-mark back in 2014. The Jamaican took 162 innings to achieve the feat.

Notably, Azam surpassed Australia's Shaun Marsh, India's Virat Kohli, and Australia's AJ Finch, who had achieved the feat in 180, 184, and 190 innings, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that Babar is already the third fastest batsman to reach the 4,000 and 5,000 T20 runs mark. He is also the second-fastest batsman to reach the 1,000 run mark in T20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, an unbeaten 74 by Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan beat South Africa in the first T20I at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

The visitors chased down 189 in what turned out to be a final-over thriller. Interestingly, it was their highest successful run-chase in men's T20I cricket. Their previous highest was against Australia, when Pakistan chased down 187/4 at Harare in 2018.

Also, with the win, Pakistan have become the first men's team to register 100 wins in T20I cricket (excluding Super Overs).

The Green Shirts have registered 100 T20I wins from 164 games (Lost: 59, Tied: 3, Abandoned: 2). Second on the list is their arch-rivals India, who have so far recorded 88 wins in 142 games. They have lost 47 matches (3 tied, 4 abandoned).