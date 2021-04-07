Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli: Pakistan skipper set to dethrone India captain from numero uno position in ODI rankings

After yet another valiant show by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the third and final ODI against South Africa on Wednesday, the right-handed batsman is all set to dethrone Indian captain Virat Kohli from the number one batsman position in the ICC rankings.

Babar scored 94 from 82 balls in the series decider and found great support from previous-match centurion Fakhar Zaman as the duo helped Pakistan pile a stiff 320/7 in 50 overs.

Batting at a strike rate, Azam innings had seven fours and three maximums, before he was run-out by Kyle Verreynne in the final ball of the Pakistan innings. Meanwhile, his partner Fakhar scored another fine century before he was dismissed on 101 (104) by Keshav Mahraj in the 36th over.

Meanwhile, Babar has been enjoying a good outing in South Africa and scored a match-defining ton in the series opener. Before the start of the contest, the Pakistan skipper was just five points behind Kohli in the rankings and now with 94 off 82 balls, it stands as a mere formality before the Pakistan skipper officialy takes the top spot in the ODI batsman podium.

India, on the other hand, are not scheduled to play the 50-over format anytime soon so it will leave Babar as the number one batsman for a significant period.

Babar added another feather to his illustrious cap on Friday last week after he he became the fastest men's cricketer to score 13th centuries in ODIs. Playing in his 78th ODI on Friday, Babar smashed 103 runs to guide his team to a three-wicket win in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. He surpassed former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla and India skipper Virat Kohli to achieve the feat.