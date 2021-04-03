Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli: Pakistan skipper surpasses THIS big record of India captain

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the fastest men's cricketer to score 13th centuries in ODI cricket.

Playing in his 78th ODI on Friday, Babar smashed 103 runs to guide his team to a three-wicket win in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. He surpassed former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla and India skipper Virat Kohli to achieve the feat.

Babar has taken just 76 innings to score 13 tons while Amla, who until now was the fastest, had scored his 13th ODI hundred in 83 innings.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who hasn’t scored a ton since 2019, had taken 86 innings to score 13 ODI hundreds. However, the 32-year-old batsman still continues to dominate the ODI rankings. With 857 points, the Indian skipper is at the top of the table, while the Pakistan skipper occupies the second spot with 837 points.

Notably, Australia women's captain Meg Lanning, too, took 76 innings to reach her 13th ODI hundred.

Talking about the match, with this thrilling win, Pakistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The second game will be played on Sunday at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

After that, the two teams will also play four T20Is.