Babar Azam

Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli: Pakistan skipper zooms past Indian to break THIS record

Babar Azam recently also dethroned Kohli from the numero uno position in the ICC ODI rankings after a splendid outing in South Africa, where he amassed 228 runs from three matches. 

Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli: Pakistan skipper zooms past Indian to break THIS record

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the fastest batsman to breach the 2000-run milestone in T20Is. The star batsman achieved the feat during the thrid and final T20I against Zimbabwe. 

Babar took 52 matches to join the 2000-run club and in the process the Pakistan skipper tumbled his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli, who held the previous record. The 32-year-old took 56 innings to achieve the same.  

Azam required only 60 runs behind to unlock the feat before the start of the ongoing series and many expected that the right-handed batsman to complete it in the opener. However, he had a dreadful start to the tournament scoring 2 in the first encounter, and a solid 41 in the following clash, which came in a losing cause.  

WATCH | Pakistan bowler breaks batsman's helmet in two halves in debut

Under Babar, Pakistan have so far won four T20I series - Bangladesh (2-0), Zimbabwe (3-0), South Africa (2-1) at home and (3-1) away - and has drawn one against England (1-1). 

The current three-match series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is locked at 1-1.  

Meanwhile, Kohli after leading his team to series win against England is currently engaged with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He too is having a great campaign in the lucrative T20 league, leading RCB to four wins in the same number of matches.  

