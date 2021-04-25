Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli: Pakistan skipper zooms past Indian to break THIS record

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the fastest batsman to breach the 2000-run milestone in T20Is. The star batsman achieved the feat during the thrid and final T20I against Zimbabwe.

Babar took 52 matches to join the 2000-run club and in the process the Pakistan skipper tumbled his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli, who held the previous record. The 32-year-old took 56 innings to achieve the same.

Babar Azam becomes the fastest batsman to 2000 T20I runs He has taken only 52 innings to achieve the feat!#ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/cJT2HkYScg — ICC (@ICC) April 25, 2021

Azam required only 60 runs behind to unlock the feat before the start of the ongoing series and many expected that the right-handed batsman to complete it in the opener. However, he had a dreadful start to the tournament scoring 2 in the first encounter, and a solid 41 in the following clash, which came in a losing cause.

Azam recently also dethroned Kohli from the numero uno position in the ICC ODI rankings after a splendid outing in South Africa, where he amassed 228 runs from three matches.

Under Babar, Pakistan have so far won four T20I series - Bangladesh (2-0), Zimbabwe (3-0), South Africa (2-1) at home and (3-1) away - and has drawn one against England (1-1).

The current three-match series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is locked at 1-1.

Meanwhile, Kohli after leading his team to series win against England is currently engaged with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He too is having a great campaign in the lucrative T20 league, leading RCB to four wins in the same number of matches.