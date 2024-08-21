As Pakistan gears up for the highly anticipated Test series against Bangladesh, Babar Azam's recent net session has sparked excitement among cricket fans. On the eve of the 1st Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Azam showcased his elegance and precision with some breathtaking cover drives, both off the front and back foot. His exquisite shot-making is a testament to his readiness for the challenge ahead.

One last session of the King before the game. Go well idolo @babarazam258#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/2iDapg1FIT August 20, 2024

Exquisite Preparation: Babar Azam’s Net Session Highlights

Babar Azam, renowned for his technical prowess and stylish batting, has been a focal point of attention as he prepares for Pakistan's opening Test against Bangladesh. His net session on August 20, 2024, was a masterclass in batting technique. Azam played a series of stunning cover drives that demonstrated not only his classic technique but also his confidence and form.

The right-handed batter's head position and timing were impeccable, making every shot look effortless. His ability to consistently find the middle of the bat reflected a player who is in peak form, suggesting that he is ready to make a significant impact in the upcoming Test series.

Babar Azam’s Recent Test Form and Upcoming Challenge

Despite his impressive display in the nets, Babar Azam's recent Test performances have been a cause for concern. Over the past 18 months, he has struggled with form, accumulating just 253 runs in six Tests at an average of 23. Notably, he has not scored a fifty in this period, with his highest score being 41 against Australia last December at the MCG.

However, there are reasons for optimism. Babar's record against Bangladesh has been stellar. In three Tests against the Tigers, he has amassed 242 runs at an average of 80.66. His memorable 143, scored in Rawalpindi in February 2020, stands out as a highlight of his career. As he closes in on 4000 Test runs, needing just 102 more, there is a palpable sense of anticipation about his performance in this series.

The Significance of the Upcoming Series

The upcoming series against Bangladesh is more than just a cricketing fixture for Babar Azam. It represents a chance for him to regain his Test form and reaffirm his status as one of the leading batsmen in world cricket. The match will be crucial not only for his personal redemption but also for Pakistan’s aspirations in the Test format.

Babar’s recent stint as Pakistan’s captain, following his return to leadership in limited-overs cricket before the T20 World Cup 2024, has been marked by a series of ups and downs. The series against Bangladesh will offer him an opportunity to silence critics and demonstrate his ability to lead from the front, both as a captain and a player.