In an unforgettable moment for Pakistan cricket, Kamran Ghulam delivered a sensational hundred on his Test debut during the second match against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Ghulam’s innings not only saved Pakistan from early trouble but also helped him carve his name in the history books. His brilliant 118 off 224 balls, packed with 11 fours and a six, showcased his resilience, as he stepped up when his team needed it the most.

A Dream Debut for Kamran Ghulam

Walking in at 19/2 after Pakistan’s openers fell in quick succession, Ghulam, at 29 years old, was given a huge task. Not only was he filling in for Pakistan’s former captain and star batter, Babar Azam, but he was also tasked with rebuilding an innings that seemed to be crumbling. The pressure was immense, and so were the expectations.

Despite these challenges, Ghulam kept his composure, putting together a masterclass of Test batting. His debut century made him the 13th Pakistani player to achieve this feat on their Test debut and the second-oldest batter from Pakistan to reach a ton in his maiden Test match.

His celebration upon reaching the milestone was filled with emotion—a loud roar, a heartwarming gesture toward his father in the stands, and an acknowledgment of his long journey from domestic cricket to the grand stage of international Test cricket.

Key Partnership with Saim Ayyub

Ghulam’s efforts would have been incomplete without his partnership with Saim Ayyub, who played a crucial role in helping Pakistan recover from their early setbacks. Ayyub’s 77 off 160 deliveries, adorned with seven boundaries, was vital in stabilizing the innings. Together, the duo put on 149 runs for the third wicket, guiding Pakistan to a much more respectable position by the end of the day.

At stumps on Day 1, Pakistan stood at 259/5, with Mohammad Rizwan (37*) and Agha Salman (5*) set to continue the fight on the second day. Ghulam’s contribution was nothing short of a rescue act, a beacon of hope after Pakistan’s dismal start.

Babar Azam’s Congratulatory Message

Babar Azam, a name synonymous with Pakistan cricket for the better part of the last decade, had been dropped for the second and third Tests of the series due to his prolonged poor run in the format. His absence sparked debate among fans and experts alike, with some questioning whether Pakistan had made the right decision to leave their former captain out.

However, in a display of grace and sportsmanship, Babar took to Instagram to congratulate Kamran Ghulam on his superb innings. His three-word post, “Well played Ghulam,” alongside a photograph of the debutant celebrating his century, quickly went viral, showing that Babar’s admiration for talent transcends personal setbacks.

The Struggles of Babar Azam

Babar Azam, once considered untouchable in Pakistan’s Test lineup, had been going through a rough patch in his career. Since 2023, Babar had managed just 366 runs at an average of 20.33, with no half-century in his last 18 innings. His last significant contribution came in December 2022, when he scored a majestic 161 against New Zealand. Following a string of low scores and underwhelming performances, the selectors decided to “rest” him for the remaining Tests against England—a decision that was met with mixed reactions.

Some saw this as a necessary break for the star player to regain his form, while others, including former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, criticized it as a “knee-jerk reaction” to his poor form. But with Ghulam’s emergence, the debate over Babar’s exclusion has taken an interesting turn.

Kamran Ghulam’s Perspective

Speaking to the media after the day’s play, Ghulam admitted that replacing a player of Babar’s stature brought immense pressure. However, he credited his years of hard work in domestic cricket for helping him stay composed and deliver under such circumstances.

“It has been frustrating waiting for nearly four years to finally get a chance to play for Pakistan. I had so much passion and wanted to do well when I got the chance,” Ghulam reflected. He further added, “Years of grinding it out in domestic cricket have given me the temperament and skills to play on all sorts of pitches and against all types of bowlers.”

The debutant’s resilience and hunger for success were evident throughout his innings, and his story serves as a testament to the importance of patience and persistence in the world of sports.