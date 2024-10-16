In a shocking turn of events at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan women's cricket team faced a barrage of criticism for their abysmal fielding display against New Zealand. The match, held in Dubai on October 14, became a focal point for heated debate, with Pakistan dropping a staggering eight catches, leading to their 54-run defeat. This loss not only ended Pakistan's campaign but also knocked India out of the tournament, triggering an outcry among fans and former players. But the question on everyone's mind was: Did Pakistan deliberately underperform to push India out of the World Cup?

Also Read: WTC Final: Why India Will Be Under Pressure To Perform Against New Zealand?

Pakistan's Shocking Fielding Display

The match began with New Zealand winning the toss and opting to bat first, with their innings getting off to a slow but steady start. The Pakistani spin attack, led by Nashra Sandhu and Omaima Sohail, kept the Kiwi batters in check, restricting them to a modest total of 110 for six in 20 overs. However, it was Pakistan’s fielding that became the game’s defining moment for all the wrong reasons.

As many as eight catches were dropped at crucial junctures of the match, with three coming in the final over alone. Suzie Bates, New Zealand's opener, was dropped early in her innings, allowing her to contribute 28 valuable runs. Pakistan’s sloppy performance in the field raised eyebrows, with some fans and experts suggesting that the drops were intentional to prevent India from advancing to the semifinals.

Munaf Patel and Aakash Chopra Voice Their Displeasure

The aftermath of Pakistan’s defeat sparked outrage on social media. Former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel, dismayed by the string of dropped catches, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disbelief. He posted, “You know how many catches were dropped by #Pakistan in today's match," accompanied by an image of a dropped catch. Munaf’s sentiment echoed across social media, where fans expressed frustration at Pakistan's lackluster effort.

Aakash Chopra, another well-known cricket commentator, joined the discussion with a tongue-in-cheek remark that quickly went viral. “In Asia, we don’t ‘drop’ players...we ‘rest’ them. In fact, we don’t even drop catches...we rest the ball on the ground,” Chopra quipped, adding fuel to the fire of the growing conspiracy theories.

Pakistan’s Collapse: A Deeper Dive

Despite their underwhelming batting performance, Pakistan's bowlers kept New Zealand under control for much of the match. Nashra Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers, taking three crucial wickets for 18 runs. However, Pakistan’s fielding lapses allowed New Zealand to scrape together a competitive total.

When it was Pakistan's turn to chase, their innings crumbled like a house of cards. Pakistan needed to reach the target within 10.4 overs to secure an improbable spot in the semifinals. However, the batting order failed to stand up to New Zealand's disciplined bowling. Wickets tumbled regularly, with opener Muneeba Ali falling early for just 15 runs. None of the batters could build a solid partnership, and Pakistan were bowled out for a meager 56 runs, one of the lowest totals in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

Conspiracy or Poor Performance?

The theory that Pakistan deliberately underperformed to knock India out of the tournament may seem enticing to some, but the reality is likely far simpler: a poor day on the field. Pakistan's fielding and batting both collapsed under pressure, and while the timing of the defeat hurt India’s chances, there’s no concrete evidence to suggest foul play. Even Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, who battled personal loss with her father's recent passing, acknowledged the team's poor fielding performance in post-match interviews.

New Zealand March Into Semis

While the spotlight remained on Pakistan's misfielding, New Zealand's disciplined bowling deserves credit. Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, and Amelia Kerr led the charge, decimating Pakistan’s batting lineup with clinical precision. Carson was named Player of the Match for her remarkable figures of 2 for 7, while Kerr claimed three wickets for just 14 runs.

New Zealand’s victory ensured their spot in the semifinals for the first time since 2016, while India and Pakistan were left to rue their missed opportunities.