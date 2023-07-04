Watch: Babar Azam's New 'BALD' Look After Hajj 2023 Goes Viral

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed his clean-shaved head look ahead of the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, set to commence in Galle on Sunday (July 16). In a video shared on social media, Babar can be seen proudly displaying his new appearance with a playful smile, before concealing it under a black cap.

You can watch the amusing clip below:

cre Trending Stories

Words of wisdom courtesy Babar Azam __pic.twitter.com/DseyBFVqco — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 3, 2023

The 28-year-old cricketer is currently enjoying some well-deserved time off the field. Babar's most recent on-field performance was during the New Zealand tour of Pakistan. As a right-handed batsman, he accumulated an impressive total of 276 runs in five ODIs, boasting an average of 55.20, which also included a century. Additionally, he scored 130 runs in the five-match T20I series, showcasing a strike rate of 146.07, including an unbeaten 101 off 58 balls. The Pakistan team emerged victorious in the ODI series with a 4-1 scoreline, while the T20I series concluded in a 2-2 draw.

The talented batter, originally from Lahore, will next showcase his skills in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. As Pakistan looks to kickstart the World Test Championship cycle (2023-25) on a positive note, Azam aims to continue his exceptional form.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has previously expressed his support for Babar Azam's leadership ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. Akram stated, "There is no lack in his captaincy. He is on the right track. Babar shouldn't be worried about anything. Focus, have fun, and remember, the whole country is behind you, buddy."

Continuing his endorsement, Akram added, "The Pakistan team has the potential to secure a spot in the top 4. The prevailing conditions favor us, and we are confident in the sub-continent." Prior to the ODI World Cup, Babar Azam and his team will participate in the eagerly anticipated 2023 Asia Cup, hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The champions of 1992 will aim to regain their form in preparation for the 50-over tournament, with the Asia Cup scheduled to commence on August 31.