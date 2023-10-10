WATCH: Pakistan Caught Cheating Again? Boundary Rope Controversy Rocks Cricket World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral

In a thrilling encounter at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 10, 2023, Pakistan faced off against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023. However, amidst the excitement and anticipation, a controversial moment unfolded that left cricket enthusiasts questioning the integrity of the game. Kusal Mendis, the centurion for Sri Lanka, was caught out, but what raised eyebrows was the suspicious displacement of the boundary rope. This incident has raised questions about whether Pakistan was involved in foul play or if it was merely a case of human error.

The Crucial Catch

Kusal Mendis, after a brilliant innings of 122 off 77 balls, faced Hasan Ali's delivery in the 29th over. He lofted the ball high into the sky, heading towards the deep midwicket boundary, where Imam ul Haq was stationed. Imam-ul-Haq successfully completed the catch, but the replays left everyone stunned. It was evident that the boundary rope had been shifted slightly from its original position. Had the rope been where it belonged, Mendis' shot would have resulted in a six rather than a catch.

Another Near Miss:

The boundary rope controversy didn't end with Mendis' catch. In the 37th over of the match, Shaheen Afridi was bowling to Dhananjaya de Silva. De Silva took the opportunity to dispatch a half-volley over the wide long-off region. However, the boundary line was again out of place, preventing what should have been a clean six. Commentators were quick to highlight this anomaly, emphasizing how it could have impacted the outcome of the delivery.

Déjà Vu

Interestingly, this wasn't the first time Pakistan found themselves in the midst of such a controversy during the ODI World Cup 2023. In their match against the Netherlands, the midwicket boundary cushion had been displaced for a significant portion of the game. The issue was initially spotted during the 21st over of the second innings when the boundary cushion was noticeably a few feet behind the marked white line beneath it.

MCC Laws and Controversy

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has strict laws regarding boundary rope positioning. According to Clause 19.3.2 of the MCC's Laws on Boundaries, any disruption to the solid object marking the boundary, such as the cushion in this case, must be immediately returned to its original position. This law is in place to ensure fairness and accuracy in the game. If the boundary is disturbed for any reason, Clause 19.3.1 states that "the boundary shall be considered to be in its original position."

Social Media Outcry

BTW that's SIX!

As news of the boundary rope controversy spread, cricket fans took to social media to express their concerns and raise questions about the match officials' oversight. The incident has led to a heated debate among fans, with some speculating about the intent behind the displacement.

The boundary rope controversy during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash at the ODI World Cup 2023 has raised serious questions about the integrity of the game. While the Marylebone Cricket Club's laws clearly outline the protocol for boundary rope displacement, the incident has left fans and officials pondering whether this was a mere oversight or a deliberate act aimed at altering the course of the match. As the tournament progresses, it remains to be seen if further investigations will shed light on this perplexing situation.