The 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup is set to take place in India later this year, with the tournament scheduled to run from October to November. The Men in Blue will be among the top contenders for the title, given their favourable home conditions, along with defending champions England and five-time winners Australia. However, former Pakistani pacer and captain Wasim Akram has warned against underestimating the threat posed by Babar Azam and his team.

Shaheen Afridi show in PSL final.



He smashed 44* runs from just 15 balls including 2 fours & 5 sixes when Lahore was 112/5 in 15th over.pic.twitter.com/n8kQzvniQV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 18, 2023

"Both (India and Australia) are fantastic teams. Our captain is a great player, and we have one of the best fast-bowling lineups in the world," Akram told Sports Tak when asked about Pakistan’s chances.

According to Akram, Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is in top form and is rapidly developing his all-round capabilities, which is a significant advantage for the 1992 World Cup champions. Afridi, who is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, has made notable improvements to his batting, as evidenced by his match-winning performances for the Lahore Qalandars during the recently concluded PSL season.

"Shaheen Afridi is currently in prime form. He has led his team to victory in the PSL for the second time. He is developing pretty well as an all-rounder. Then there is Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. (Mohammad) Hasnain is there, and Ihsanullah is an exciting young fast bowler. I think because the World Cup is happening in India, it is the team with the stronger bowling attack that will succeed because the pitches tend to be batter-friendly," he said.

In the final of the PSL, Afridi smashed an unbeaten 44 runs from just 15 balls before taking four wickets during the run chase, highlighting his match-winning abilities with both bat and ball. Akram's praise for Afridi and Pakistan's potential threat in the upcoming World Cup is a reminder that despite India's home advantage and status as favourites, they will face stiff competition from a determined Pakistan team eager to prove their worth on the global stage.