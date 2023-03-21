topStoriesenglish2586320
NewsCricket
WASIM AKRAM

Here's Why Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team Can Win ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Wasim Akram Explains

According to Akram, Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is in top form and is rapidly developing his all-round capabilities, which is a significant advantage for the 1992 World Cup champions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Here's Why Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team Can Win ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Wasim Akram Explains

The 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup is set to take place in India later this year, with the tournament scheduled to run from October to November. The Men in Blue will be among the top contenders for the title, given their favourable home conditions, along with defending champions England and five-time winners Australia. However, former Pakistani pacer and captain Wasim Akram has warned against underestimating the threat posed by Babar Azam and his team.

Also Read: How Can MI, DC, UPW Qualify Directly For Final Of WPL 2023? - Explained

"Both (India and Australia) are fantastic teams. Our captain is a great player, and we have one of the best fast-bowling lineups in the world," Akram told Sports Tak when asked about Pakistan’s chances.

According to Akram, Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is in top form and is rapidly developing his all-round capabilities, which is a significant advantage for the 1992 World Cup champions. Afridi, who is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, has made notable improvements to his batting, as evidenced by his match-winning performances for the Lahore Qalandars during the recently concluded PSL season.

"Shaheen Afridi is currently in prime form. He has led his team to victory in the PSL for the second time. He is developing pretty well as an all-rounder. Then there is Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. (Mohammad) Hasnain is there, and Ihsanullah is an exciting young fast bowler. I think because the World Cup is happening in India, it is the team with the stronger bowling attack that will succeed because the pitches tend to be batter-friendly," he said.

In the final of the PSL, Afridi smashed an unbeaten 44 runs from just 15 balls before taking four wickets during the run chase, highlighting his match-winning abilities with both bat and ball. Akram's praise for Afridi and Pakistan's potential threat in the upcoming World Cup is a reminder that despite India's home advantage and status as favourites, they will face stiff competition from a determined Pakistan team eager to prove their worth on the global stage.

Live Tv

Wasim AkramWasim Akram news updateWasim Akram newsWasim Akram update2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup news update2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup news2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup updateBabar AzamBabar Azam news updateBabar Azam newsBabar Azam updatePakistan cricket teamPakistan cricket team news updatePakistan cricket team newsPakistan cricket team update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?