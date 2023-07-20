Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team Set To Play 3-Match ODI Series Against Afghanistan In Sri Lanka Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka is prepared to host Afghanistan's three-match ODI home series against Pakistan in August before the 2023 Asia Cup, as reported by Daily Mirror, Sri Lanka. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was approached and has reportedly given a preliminary agreement to host the three ODIs at a single venue, with the rental of their stadium.

According to Daily Mirror, "As Afghanistan does not have any stadium, playing in Sri Lanka will be a good preparation for the Asia Cup and the World Cup to follow soon after." The source added, "We were also keen to host these matches in the UAE or Qatar, but it was not feasible considering the extreme heat of the climate there."



cre Trending Stories

In March of this year, the neighbouring countries engaged in a three-match T20I series in Sharjah, which resulted in Afghanistan's victory with a 2-1 margin.

Finally a good news & some ODIs for the BIG ONE Babar Azam _

Pak vs Afg ODI series in August has been confirmed by both boards.

Both teams will play 3 ODIs in UAE pic.twitter.com/dXN4AvYRh4 — SAAD __ (@SaadIrfan258) July 18, 2023

Pakistan's Schedule for the Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023 promises to be a cricketing spectacle with top Asian nations vying for supremacy. Pakistan, as the host nation, is ready to embark on a journey to claim the coveted Asia Cup trophy. With an intriguing schedule ahead, Pakistan's matches are expected to be filled with intense competition and nail-biting moments.

Pakistan vs Nepal - August 30 (Multan) Pakistan will commence their Asia Cup campaign with a match against Nepal on August 30 in Multan. As the host nation, Pakistan will be eager to set the tone early on and secure a strong start in front of their passionate home crowd. Nepal, although relatively inexperienced, will aim to challenge Pakistan and create an upset on the opening day.

Pakistan vs India - September 2 (Kandy) One of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament is the clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, which will take place on September 2 in Kandy. This iconic encounter always sparks fierce competition and draws a global audience. With both teams boasting talented players, the match promises to be an enthralling battle for bragging rights.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan - September 5 (Colombo) Pakistan's next challenge will be against Afghanistan on September 5 in Colombo. Afghanistan has emerged as a formidable force in international cricket, and their passionate players will be eager to make a mark in the tournament. Pakistan will need to bring their A-game to overcome the spirited Afghan side and secure a crucial victory.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - September 12 (Colombo) As the group stage reaches its climax, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on September 12 in Colombo. Both teams have a rich cricketing history and a legacy of producing exceptional talent. The match is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both sides leaving no stone unturned to secure a place in the tournament's final stage.