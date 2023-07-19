Pakistan's Schedule In Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures, Venues, Dates, Stadium - All You Need To Know

Asia Cup 2023 is set to witness a cricketing spectacle as top Asian nations battle for supremacy. Pakistan, the host nation, is ready to embark on a journey to claim the coveted Asia Cup trophy. With an intriguing schedule ahead, Pakistan's matches are bound to be filled with intense competition and nail-biting moments.

Pakistan's Schedule for Asia Cup 2023:

cre Trending Stories

Pakistan vs Nepal - August 30 (Multan)

Pakistan vs India - September 2 (Kandy)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan - September 5 (Colombo)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - September 12 (Colombo)

Pakistan vs Nepal - August 30 (Multan) Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a match against Nepal on August 30 in Multan. As the host nation, Pakistan will be eager to set the tone early on and secure a strong start in front of their passionate home crowd. Nepal, though relatively inexperienced, will look to challenge Pakistan and create an upset on the opening day.



Pakistan vs India - September 2 (Kandy) One of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, the arch-rivals Pakistan and India, will face off on September 2 in Kandy. This iconic clash always sparks fierce competition and draws a global audience. With both teams boasting talented players, the encounter promises to be an enthralling battle for bragging rights.



Pakistan vs Afghanistan - September 5 (Colombo) Pakistan's next challenge will be against Afghanistan on September 5 in Colombo. Afghanistan has emerged as a strong force in international cricket, and their passionate players will be eager to make a mark in the tournament. Pakistan will have to bring their A-game to overcome the spirited Afghan side and secure a crucial victory.



Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - September 12 (Colombo) As the group stage reaches its climax, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on September 12 in Colombo. Both teams have a rich cricketing history and a legacy of producing exceptional talent. The match is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both sides leaving no stone unturned to secure a place in the tournament's final stage.

Pakistan's schedule in the Asia Cup 2023 is packed with challenging matches against formidable opponents. From the opener against Nepal to the high-stakes encounter with arch-rivals India and clashes with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan's journey promises to be a rollercoaster ride of excitement and intense cricketing battles. As the host nation, Pakistan will strive to leave a lasting impression on the tournament and bring the prestigious Asia Cup trophy home.