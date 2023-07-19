trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637554
Team India's Schedule For Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures, Venues, Dates, Stadium - All You Need To Know

All you need to know about Team India's schedule in the Asia Cup 2023 - Fixtures, Venues, Dates, Stadium.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 is set to witness intense cricketing battles among the top Asian nations. India, a cricketing powerhouse, is geared up for an action-packed journey in this prestigious tournament. As the arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up to lock horns on September 2, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting India's thrilling matches in the upcoming Asia Cup.

India's Schedule for Asia Cup 2023:


  • India vs Pakistan - September 2 (Kandy)
  •  India vs Nepal - September 4 (Kandy)
  •  India vs Afghanistan - September 10 (Dambulla)
  •  India vs Bangladesh - September 14 (Colombo) 

India vs Pakistan - September 2 (Kandy) The Asia Cup 2023 will kick off with a high-voltage clash as India faces off against their arch-rivals, Pakistan. The iconic match is scheduled for September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Known for their fierce rivalry, both teams will leave no stone unturned to claim early bragging rights in the tournament. The encounter promises to be a thrilling battle, captivating cricket enthusiasts across the globe.

India vs Nepal - September 4 (Kandy) After the adrenaline-pumping match against Pakistan, India will take on Nepal on September 4 in Kandy. As a rising cricketing nation, Nepal will look to challenge the Indian side and create a mark on the grand stage. On the other hand, India will aim to assert their dominance and secure a decisive victory against their neighbours.

India vs Afghanistan - September 10 (Dambulla) As the group stage progresses, India will face a formidable challenge in the form of Afghanistan on September 10 in Dambulla. Afghanistan has been steadily improving in international cricket, and their skilful players pose a threat to any team. India will need to be at their best to overcome the spirited Afghan side and strengthen their position in the tournament.

India vs Bangladesh - September 14 (Colombo) In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, India will lock horns with Bangladesh on September 14 in Colombo. Bangladesh has been consistently proving themselves as a competitive team, capable of challenging the top contenders. The match is expected to be a test of nerves and skills as both teams vie for a spot in the tournament's final showdown.

Asia Cup 2023 holds the promise of captivating cricketing action, and India's schedule is packed with high-stakes matches against tough opponents. From the pulsating clash with arch-rivals Pakistan to facing rising teams like Nepal and Afghanistan, India's journey in the tournament will be a rollercoaster ride of excitement, skill, and determination. Cricket fans worldwide eagerly await India's performance as they vie for the prestigious Asia Cup trophy.

