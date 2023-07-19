Team India's Schedule For Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures, Venues, Dates, Stadium - All You Need To Know
All you need to know about Team India's schedule in the Asia Cup 2023 - Fixtures, Venues, Dates, Stadium.
Trending Photos
The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 is set to witness intense cricketing battles among the top Asian nations. India, a cricketing powerhouse, is geared up for an action-packed journey in this prestigious tournament. As the arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up to lock horns on September 2, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting India's thrilling matches in the upcoming Asia Cup.
Also Read: Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced, India To Take On Pakistan On September 2
India's Schedule for Asia Cup 2023:
- India vs Pakistan - September 2 (Kandy)
- India vs Nepal - September 4 (Kandy)
- India vs Afghanistan - September 10 (Dambulla)
- India vs Bangladesh - September 14 (Colombo)
India vs Pakistan - September 2 (Kandy) The Asia Cup 2023 will kick off with a high-voltage clash as India faces off against their arch-rivals, Pakistan. The iconic match is scheduled for September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Known for their fierce rivalry, both teams will leave no stone unturned to claim early bragging rights in the tournament. The encounter promises to be a thrilling battle, captivating cricket enthusiasts across the globe.
India vs Nepal - September 4 (Kandy) After the adrenaline-pumping match against Pakistan, India will take on Nepal on September 4 in Kandy. As a rising cricketing nation, Nepal will look to challenge the Indian side and create a mark on the grand stage. On the other hand, India will aim to assert their dominance and secure a decisive victory against their neighbours.
India vs Afghanistan - September 10 (Dambulla) As the group stage progresses, India will face a formidable challenge in the form of Afghanistan on September 10 in Dambulla. Afghanistan has been steadily improving in international cricket, and their skilful players pose a threat to any team. India will need to be at their best to overcome the spirited Afghan side and strengthen their position in the tournament.
India vs Bangladesh - September 14 (Colombo) In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, India will lock horns with Bangladesh on September 14 in Colombo. Bangladesh has been consistently proving themselves as a competitive team, capable of challenging the top contenders. The match is expected to be a test of nerves and skills as both teams vie for a spot in the tournament's final showdown.
Asia Cup 2023 holds the promise of captivating cricketing action, and India's schedule is packed with high-stakes matches against tough opponents. From the pulsating clash with arch-rivals Pakistan to facing rising teams like Nepal and Afghanistan, India's journey in the tournament will be a rollercoaster ride of excitement, skill, and determination. Cricket fans worldwide eagerly await India's performance as they vie for the prestigious Asia Cup trophy.
Live Tv