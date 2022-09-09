'Bahut SARA pyaar': Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan are dating? Star India batter's friend drops a BIG hint

Star India batter Shubman Gill was spotted with bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan a few days back, which sparked the rumours that the two were dating each other. The fans had trolled Shubman for ditching Sara Tendulkar, his alleged Ex girlfriend, for another Sara. On Thursday, Shubman celebrated his 23rd birthday and on the occasion, his close friend Khushpreet Singh Aulak wished him on Instagram with a cheeky caption. Khushpreet posted a picture with Shubman on a beach side and in the caption, he dropped a big hint that the Gujarat Titans batter was really dating a girl named Sara.

The caption read: "Happiest birthday to My Main Man , The OG , Annoying and the google graduated baby But honestly My life would suck without you I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses , google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone@shubmangill." Did you notice the use of pun SARA in the caption. That is what we are talking about.

Take a look at the post below.

With Shubman and Sara's picture getting viral and then this post featuring on the timeline of internet users, it is now almost confirmed that something is cooking between the two celebrities.

Sara Ali Khan was in an alleged relationship with bollywood actor Kartik Aryan before. Director and producer Karan Johar had confirmed this on his Koffee With Karan Season 7 recently. On the other hand, Shubman was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar after the two dropped comments on each other's pictures and liked each other's posts as well.

Shubman has been making quick strides in world of cricket. He played an influential role in Gujarat Titans winning the IPL 2022 title. He is a batting mainstay in India's Test and ODI teams while he is yet to make a mark in T20Is.