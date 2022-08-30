Team India opener Shubman Gill is reportedly dating Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan after they were both spotted having dinner in Dubai. There is no confirmation on their relationship, but the couple were seen together in a restaurant – adding fuel to speculation on Gill’s new relationship.

Gill has recently parted ways with Sara Tendulkar, in what was always an unofficial relationship. In picture that went viral on social media, both Sara and Shubman were seen together on a dinner date in the Dubai restaurant. Fans teased Gill on social media, saying ‘Tendulkar or Khan, any Sara will do for Gill’.

Shubman Gill has been in sensational form with the bat, especially in ODI cricket. The Punjab and Gujarat Titans opener has been ‘Player of the Series’ and highest run-scorer for India in back-to-back series against West Indies and Zimbabwe. He also scored his maiden international century, in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare recently.

Gill is currently free of national duties as he was not picked for the Asia Cup 2022 while Sara is often seen visiting Dubai for her promotions. Gill and Sara relationship could be another high-profile center of attraction between Bollywood and cricket.

Shubman Gill UNFOLLOWS Sara Tendulkar

It is reported that both Shubman and Sara have parted company and have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The news of the split further gained momentum when Gill and Sara unfollowed each other on the photo and video-sharing application Instagram.

The Indian opener and Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara allegedly dated for a very long time but refrained from speaking about each other openly.

Sara Ali Khan, of course, if granddaughter of former Indian captain and legendary cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.