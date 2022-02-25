BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 2nd ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram from 10.30 AM IST February 25

Hosts Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the second ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday (February 25). Bangladesh are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 after Wednesday’s win.

Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan combined for a national record 174-run partnership in an unbroken seventh wicket stand as Bangladesh recovered from a 45/6 to beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first ODI on Wednesday. Both players hit their career-best knocks in the process to frustrate Afghanistan. Afif posted an unbeaten 93, his maiden 50-plus output, and Mehidy added 81 not out as Bangladesh raced to victory with seven balls to spare after Afghanistan was bowled out for 215 in 49.1 overs.

Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi – described by Tamim Iqbal as world’s best – could take only two wickets, with Afif and Mehidy keeping them at bay.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Details

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Date & Time: February 25th, 10.30am IST onwards

Live Streaming: Fancode

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Dream11 Team

Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Vice Captain: Najibullah Zadran

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Najibullah Zadran, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazal Haq

BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazal Haq