BAN vs IRE 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs ENG 1st ODI from Sylhet

All eyes will be on Bangladesh after their 3-0 clean sweep over England in the recently-concluded T20 series as they take on Ireland in a new ODI series starting March 18 in Sylhet. Tamim Iqbal will be back in action as leader. The Tigers are a massive force when they play at their home. Ireland have landed in Bangladesh on a long tour. Here, they play 3 ODIs and T20Is each and also one Test. Bangladesh are in good form. They lost the ODIs to England 2-1 but came back strongly in the T20s to make a historic clean sweep over the current T20 world champions.
Najmul Hossain Shanto was named as the Player of the Series for stroking 144 runs in 3 T20s vs England. He will be a key player for Bangladesh again in the white-ball series. As usual, Shakib Al Hasan will have to step up again to deliver the goods. Tamim Iqbal will also be a key player for Bangladesh. He is leading the side and must look to inspire his troops in the coming 3 games.
For Ireland, the task is tough but not impossible. Andrew Balbirnie and Co are known for their ability to beat top quality sides. They take their cricket seriously and would want to go back with at least one series win. Only time will tell, how successful their tour is.
BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Shakib Al Hasan
Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Lorcan Tucker
Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Curtis Campher
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair
BAN vs IRE ODI Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany, Matthew Humphreys, Fionn Hand, Thomas Mayes
