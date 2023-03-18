Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch BAN vs IRE 1st ODI Match Online and on TV?

After thrashing England 3-0 in their backyard, Bangladesh get ready to host Ireland for a 3-math ODI series that starts on Saturday, March 18. This series will be followed by 3 T20Is and one Test. All the ODIs will take place in Sylhet while the T20s will be played in Chattogram and Test in Dhaka. Ireland will have their task cut out as Tigers are currently riding high on confidence after beating T20 world champions England at home. However, even Bangladesh cannot take Ireland lightly. The Andrew Balbirnie-led side are popular in world cricket for punching above their weight.

Tamil Iqbal will be leading the Bangladesh side in ODIs. The home team is filled with stars like Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskind Ahmed among others. Watch out for Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was named as the Player of the Series vs England recently. Shakib, on the other hand, was the top-scorer for Bangladesh in the ODIs vs Three Lions, scoring 141 runs at an average of 47 in 3 games. Shanto was at his best in T20Is, scoring 144 runs in 3 games, striking at 127.

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling and George Dockrell will be the players to watch out for in Ireland lineup. These guys are experienced players and the Men in Green will bank on them to win the 1st T20I and start the series on a postive note.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI match:

When will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI match start?

The Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20 match will start on March 14, Tuesday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI will be hosted in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI match will begin at 130 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.