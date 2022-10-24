BAN vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Hobart, 930 AM IST, October 24
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN vs NED, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
T20 World Cup 2022: The action now moves onto the next day after a stellar Sunday show as Netherlands are set to lock horns with Bangladesh at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday (October 24). Netherlands have their lost previous fixture against Sri Lanka but UAE's win over Namibia got the Dutch qualified for the next round.
On the other hand, Bangladesh are also coming into this fixture with a defeat in their warm-up fixture against Asian rivals Afghanistan. Shakib al Hassan and co will eye to start their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a positive note.
Match Details
Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 17
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Date & Time: October 24 at 9:30 AM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 17 Dream11 Prediction
Captain - Liton Das
Vice-Captain - Colin Ackermann
Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Liton Das
Batters: Max O’Dowd, Afif Hossain, Najmul Hossain
All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Shakib Al Hasan, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Hasan Mahmud
Sikandar Raza in his last 5 T20I inns:
82 (48) vs Ireland in
0 (1) vs Bangladesh
62 (53) vs Bangladesh
65* (26) vs Bangladesh
19 (14) vs Netherlands#ZIMvIRE pic.twitter.com/Y3ZL3uQqPl — Cricbelter (@cricbelter) October 18, 2022
Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 16 Predicted 11
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Nasum Ahmed
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe/Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
Live Tv
More Stories