BAN vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Hobart, 930 AM IST, October 24

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 12:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau

T20 World Cup 2022: The action now moves onto the next day after a stellar Sunday show as Netherlands are set to lock horns with Bangladesh at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday (October 24). Netherlands have their lost previous fixture against Sri Lanka but UAE's win over Namibia got the Dutch qualified for the next round.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are also coming into this fixture with a defeat in their warm-up fixture against Asian rivals Afghanistan. Shakib al Hassan and co will eye to start their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a positive note.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 17

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date & Time: October 24 at 9:30 AM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 17 Dream11 Prediction

Captain - Liton Das

Vice-Captain - Colin Ackermann

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Liton Das

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Afif Hossain, Najmul Hossain

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Shakib Al Hasan, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 16 Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Nasum Ahmed

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe/Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

