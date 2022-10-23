India vs Pakistan T20 Match Highlights and Scorecard: Chase King Virat Kohli guides India to victory

There is a lot at stake for both sides as India and Pakistan meet in their first game of the tournament in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). Considering the recent results against their neighbours, the No.1 ranked team in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings, India, will be up against it at the MCG on Sunday. India lost by 10 wickets to Pakistan in their group stage encounter in the T20 World Cup last year and that played a big part in knocking them out of the tournament early.

They met again in the Asia Cup a month back, not once but twice. Even though Rohit Sharma and his men won the first encounter, Pakistan squared things off in the second meeting. Both matches, however, went right down to the wire and lived up to the expectations of an India-Pakistan clash.

India's incredible batters Pakistan's fierce bowlers



Who's winning this battle in today's #T20WorldCup clash at the MCG?#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/F8qS6xeXmz — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022

India have been in good form after their Asia Cup exit. They won the home series against Australia and South Africa, riding on the success of their batting line-up. But death bowling emerged as a major concern for them once Jasprit Bumrah got ruled out with a back injury. There was some improvement visible in the warm-up match against Australia, though.

