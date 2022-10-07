BAN vs PAK 1st T20: Babar Azam TROLLED for batting slow, fans call Mohammad Rizwan ‘SUPERMAN’

Pakistan opening duo of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan continued their fine form at the top of the order, putting on 52 runs for the first wicket in the first game of the T20 tri-series against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Friday (October 7). However, Babar was brutally trolled for maintaining a slow strike-rate in the game once again.

The Pakistan skipper managed just 22 off 25 balls with 4 boundaries before being dismissed by Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. World No. 1 T20 batter Mohammad Rizwan, though, carried his bat once again through the innings – scoring a brilliant 78 off 50 balls with two sixes and seven fours to help Pakistan post 167/5 after batting first.

Fans trolled Babar’s knock for being sluggish which prevented Pakistan from putting on a massive total on a good batting track. This is how fan’s reacted to Babar’s slow knock…

Babar azam last 10 t20i innings

30(29) ,5(6), 31(24), 110(66),8(6), 36(28), 9(12), 87(59), 4(4),22(25)= 342 Runs & 259 Balls wth 132sr



Virat kohli in last 10 t20i innings

35(34, 59(44), 60(44), 0(4), 122(61) ,2(7), 11(6), 63(48), 3(9), 49(28) = 404 Runs & 285 Balls with 141sr pic.twitter.com/67fbLErc92 — Farid18 (@Imviratain18) October 7, 2022

What a pathetic and feeble innings from Babar Azam ... 25 ball 22 seriously... This guy doesn't get criticised enough for his Misbah styled timid style of play #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/xIdZoWGPLB — Talha Babar (@talhababar_) October 7, 2022

Rizwan, on the other hand, scored his sixth fifty in last eight T20I innings. The Pakistan wicketkeeper average 52.53 in this format with 1 hundred and 20 fifties in his career.

Mohammad Rizwan is back in New Zealand



how it started: how it's going: pic.twitter.com/8VDHqI56fR — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) October 7, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan passes 50 for the 7th time in 11 games. If you're doubting the man's consistency and ability to step up...you're watching the wrong game. Cause in a team with gaping holes...this man is a patch. #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/Q3PYcXfydf — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 7, 2022

Another Fifty For Mohammad Rizwan The SuperMan Very Well Played Boy.

You Are Real Hero

RizzY Runs Machine

#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/T1UPqlp7HD — Sa HiB (LQ) (@MohammadArfatM2) October 7, 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for the Men’s Player of the Month (September). Rizwan, who finished as the top run-scorer in the home T20I series against England, joined Australia's Cameron Green and India's Axar Patel in the list of nominations. Rizwan scored 316 runs in six matches at an average of 63.20. He scored four half-centuries and had a strike rate of 138.59.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood was the second-highest scorer for Pakistan with 31 off 22 balls with 1 six and 4 fours as they posted 167 after batting first. Taskin Ahmed was pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, claiming 2/25 while Nasum Ahmed claimed 1/22 in four overs.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 167/5 (Mohammad Rizwan 78 n.o., Shan Masood 31, Babar Azam 22; Taskin Ahmed 2/25) vs Bangladesh