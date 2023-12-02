Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s BT vs DB T10 League 2023 Match In Abu Dhabi, 600PM IST, December 2
Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls T10 League 2023 T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BT vs DB, Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Player List,Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
The Delhi Bulls are geared up for a face-off against the Bangla Tigers in the thirteenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on December 2. Currently leading the points table with an unbeaten streak, the Bulls aim to maintain their momentum. In contrast, the Tigers, positioned sixth, are eager to climb up the standings. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium is known for its balanced playing surface, providing opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers. Teams winning the toss often opt to field first due to the pitch's evolving nature. The Dream11 prediction suggests key players like Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, and Daniel Sams. The squads include notable names such as Dwayne Bravo and Shakib Al Hasan. The match is set to commence at 02:00 pm GMT/07:30 pm IST/06:00 pm local time.
A quality bowling display from Farooqi. It's a T10 format so you hardly see dot balls. #T10League pic.twitter.com/XO7SgQEzaW — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) December 2, 2023
Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls, Dream11 Team Today
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Kusal Mendis, Johnson Charles, Jordan Cox
Batters: David Miller, Chris Lynn, Rovman Powell
All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo
Bowlers: Naveen ul Haq, Dominic Drakes
Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Captain and Vice-Captain:
Choice 1: Quinton de Kock (c), Jordan Cox (vc)
Choice 2: David Miller (c), Rovman Powell (vc)
Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Bulls
Quinton de Kock (wk), Johnson Charles / Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rovman Powell (c), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Usman Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Naveen ul Haq, Richard Gleeson, Muhammad Rohid Khan
Bangla Tigers
Chris Lynn / Josh Little, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis, David Miller, Daniel Sams, Dasun Shanaka, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Benny Howell (c), Dominic Drakes, Rohan Mustafa
Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Squads
Bangla Tigers Squad: Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis(w), David Miller, Daniel Sams, Dasun Shanaka, Carlos Brathwaite, Benny Howell(c), Rohan Mustafa, Haider Ali, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Little, Azam Khan, Rassie van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan, Reece Topley, Taskin Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Abdul Ghafar, Matheesha Pathirana, Matiullah Khan, Amartya Kaul, Haider Ali
Delhi Bulls Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Rovman Powell(c), Ravi Bopara, Usman Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Richard Gleeson, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ali Abid, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Dunith Wellalage, Usama Mir, Ambati Rayudu
