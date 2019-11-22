close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Day-night Test

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Kolkata to inaugurate first day-night Test, to holds talks with Mamata Banerjee too

Sheikh Hasina is visiting Kolkata on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was received at the airport by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. 

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Kolkata to inaugurate first day-night Test, to holds talks with Mamata Banerjee too
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Kolkata on Friday morning to inaugurate the first day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. She will also meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the sidelines of the match. 

Sheikh Hasina is visiting Kolkata on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was received at the airport by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly. 

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said: "Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting Kolkata tomorrow (November 22) for a day at the request of our Prime Minister."

"This request was made in view of the historic nature of the first-ever day-night Test match to be played on Indian soil, and bearing in mind the special occasion that this represents in Indian sport. So, it was most appropriate that the first day/night Test in India, being played between India and Bangladesh, be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh," he added.

Sheikh Hasina is on a day-long visit to Kolkata. She is scheduled to reach Eden Gardens at around 12:15pm before she will ring the ceremonial bell along with Mamata at the time of the toss. 

The Pink ball Test match will be the second Test of the ongoing two-match series against Bangladesh. 

Tags:
Day-night TestIndia vs Bangladesh day night testSheikh HasinaIndia vs Bangladesh Test match
Next
Story

India T20I, ODI squad for West Indies series announced; Bhuvi makes a comeback

Must Watch

PT1H26S

Daily News and Analysis; 21st November 2019