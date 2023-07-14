Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Full Squad

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will face off in the opening T20I match of the Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on July 14. Following their victory in the recently concluded ODI series by a 2-1 margin, Afghanistan aims to replicate their success in the T20I series. Conversely, Bangladesh seeks to alter the outcome by capitalising on the change in format will be eager to commence the series on a positive note. Bangladesh, led by Shakib Al Hasan, enter the series as hosts following a 2-1 victory against Ireland in their home series.

Afghanistan, captained by Rashid Khan, arrive after securing a 2-1 victory against Pakistan in a series played in the UAE. The last T20I matches for both teams took place in March.

Both the teams have faced off each other nine times in T20I’s, but this will be their first meeting at the picturesque Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The clash promises to be an exciting and thrilling encounter. Fans excited for the match should go through the Dream11 prediction, playing XI, full squads and pitch report.



cre Trending Stories

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das

Batters: Mominul Haque, Rony Talukdar, Amir Hamza

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Afif Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Liton Das (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rony Talukdar, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium seems to be a bowling track. It’s more favourable for bowlers compared to batters. Both pacers and spinners will be effective on this pitch.