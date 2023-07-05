Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan First ODI Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG LIVE In India Naveen ul haq

Asian rivals Bangladesh and Afghanistan will face off against each other in the first ODI of the three match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday. Bangladesh thrashed Afghanistan by record 546 runs in the one-off Test in Mirpur last month but he ODI and T20I series will be much closely fought.

The ODI series will be a face off between all-rounders Shakib al Hasan and Rashid Khan, who will be back in action for Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively. Afghanistan suffered a 1-2 ODI series loss to Sri Lanka recently while Bangladesh hammered Ireland 2-0 at home.

With both Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz available for Bangladesh, the bowling attack will be bolstered with the pacers Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain already in form. Their batting will be led by Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das and in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto.



For Afghanistan, pacer Naveen-ul-haq, who had a memorable IPL 2023 with Lucknow Super Giants and was in the limelight for his clash with Virat Kohli, will be back in action in the ODI series after not be selected for the Test match.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI in Chattogram HERE…

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI will take place on Wednesday, July 5.

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI start?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI will be available on Fancode website and app.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq