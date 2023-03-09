Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch BAN vs ENG 1st T20 Match Online and on TV?

Bangladesh will take on T20 World Champions England in the first of three T20I matches in Chattogram on Thursday (March 9). The home side lost the three-match ODI series to England 2-1 but managed a morale-boosting win the final ODI match before the T20I series kicked off.

However, Jos Buttler’s side will be favourite in this match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as well. Bangladesh’s last T20I match was at the T20 World Cup 2022 last year, where they lost of Pakistan after their encouraging start thanks to Nazmul Hossain Shanto’s fine half-century.

England’s last T20I game was also against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, where they clinched their second World title – defeating Rohit Sharma’s Team India in the semifinal en route to their title. All eyes will be on in-form Harry Brook, who has flown down to Bangladesh after a sensational performance in the two-match Test series against New Zealand. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter missed the ODI series against Bangladesh.

The series will also test the fitness of Jofra Archer, who is hoping to play in entire IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians after missing the whole of last season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match:

When will the Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match start?

The Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match will start on March 9, Thursday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match will be hosted in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match begin?

The Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match will begin at 230 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 2 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match?

The Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match?

The Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs England 1st T20 match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan