Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Match Online And On TV?

Bangladesh will begin a three-match T20I series against Ireland with the first game at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday (March 27). The home side will look to keep up their winning run against the Irish after winning the ODI series last week 2-0 with the second ODI washed out.

This will be the first T20I series between Bangladesh and Ireland since 2012. Shakib al Hasan’s side have an incredible record at home, apart from losing the ODI series to England earlier this year. Bangladesh hammered T20 World Champions England 3-0 in a T20I series and will be carrying the same confidence into the series against the Ireland.

Paul Stirling’s Ireland team lost the only T20I series they have played this year against Zimbabwe. However, they can be dangerous in this format, as their wins over West Indies and England in T20 World Cup 2022 proved last year.

Modhumoti Bank Limited T20i Series:



Bangladesh vs Ireland: 1st T20i _



Watch the Match Live on: Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole, Toffee



Full Match Details: https://t.co/uOMTygM4BP#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvIRE pic.twitter.com/5Ok5hW30ya — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 27, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match:

When will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match will start on March 27, Monday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be hosted in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match will begin at 130 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, George Hume, G Adair, Lorcan Tucker, S Doheny, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair