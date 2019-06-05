Bangladesh vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the ninth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Kennington Oval, London on Wednesday.

Here are the live updates from the ninth match of the tournament between Bangladesh and New Zealand:

# Matt Henry to continue with the ball!

# Soumya Sarkar gets off the mark with a single off his first delivery of the over, as he guides the ball to the third man. Three runs off the over as Bangladesh reach 7/0 (2 overs)

# Trent Boult to bowl the second over of the innings!

# Four runs off the opening over as Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark with a boundary off a swinging delivery, as he flicks the ball to the fine leg fence. Bangladesh 4/0 (1 over)

# Pace-bowler Matt Henry is set to bowl the opening over!

# Bangladesh openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal are set to kick off the innings!

# The clash is set to commence in a few minutes with both the teams on the field for the national anthem ceremony!

# New Zealand have won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh!

Bangladesh who have emerged as an astute unit in recent times with excellent performances during recent international tournaments made their presence felt with a 21-run win against giants South Africa in their previous clash of the ICC World Cup 2019.

The Kiwis have been in fine form as well, recording victory against India in a warm-up clash before following it up with a ten-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first match of the ICC World Cup 2019.

There have been concerns raised over the match-fitness of New Zealand cricketers Henry Nicholls and Tim Southee who have been battling hamstring and calf injuries resulting in them missing out on the first game against Sri Lanka.

Lineups:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.