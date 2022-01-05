Bangladesh vs New Zealand: 'We showed we can', says Tamim Iqbal after Bangladesh's historic win

Bangladesh's ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal congratulated the Test side for "overcoming all obstacles" and "bringing a great win" as the Mominul Haque-led side scored a historic eight-wicket victory over hosts New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Wednesday, January 5.

Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain claimed six second-innings wickets on Day 5 of the Test as Bangladesh clinched their first win ever against New Zealand in New Zealand in any format of the game. This was also Bangladesh's maiden Test win over New Zealand in 16 attempts and the first over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home.

Bangladesh had not previously won any of their 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats.

Bangladesh have created history defeating World Test Champions and World Number 2, New Zealand by 8 wickets.#BANG VS NZ pic.twitter.com/I2o90dPPR9 — Muhammad Noman (@Nomancricket29) January 5, 2022

Tamim, a veteran of 64 Tests and 219 ODIs, posted a heartfelt message on social media on the historic win and congratulated Ebadot, who emerged the 'Player of the Match' for his seven-wicket effort in the Test.

"Great win, historic win. Congratulations to the whole team. Year after year, tour after tour we returned empty-handed from New Zealand. This time the situation was more difficult for many reasons. But this team overcame all the obstacles and brought a great win," said Tamin.

"Beating New Zealand by going to New Zealand is one of the most difficult things in cricket. We showed we can. The best thing is, it was a team effort. Well played. No praise is enough for the great bowling of Ebadot. From Litton Das to Mehidy Hasan, Miraz, Yasir Ali, it's a win for everyone.

"When the bad times came, when no one believed in the party, when many in the party doubted themselves, even then one did not lose faith. 'Mominul Haque' hats off to our captain," said Tamim.