Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Babar Azam's half-century helps Pakistan recover on Day 1

Captain Babar Azam scored a half-century and guided Pakistan to 161-2 against Bangladesh on the first day of the second Test.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Babar Azam&#039;s half-century helps Pakistan recover on Day 1
Babar Azam in-action against Bangladesh,(Source: Twitter)

Skipper Babar Azam hit a half-century to help Pakistan recover from early trouble and reach 161-2 against Bangladesh on the opening day of the second Test, which was halted several times for bad light and rain on Saturday (December 4). The bad light finally ended play with Babar batting on 60 and Azhar Ali on 36.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-49) bowled brilliantly in the morning session to put Bangladesh on top after the visitors seemed headed toward a big score. Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique brought up 50-run partnership in the first hour as Babar elected to bat first after winning the toss.

Abid struck the first three boundaries of the day as the Bangladeshi pacers erred their length. Shafique hit the lone six of the day off Taijul to join Abid in lighting up the scoreboard. But Taijul broke the 59-run partnership, denying the pair's third century-opening stand as his straight delivery rattled the stump of Shafique on 25. After his 133 and 91 in the first Test, Abid had appeared set for another big score but fell for 39 when Taijul again struck with a straight delivery that didn't turn as much as he expected.

Babar and Azhar survived several tricky moments at the outset of their innings, particularly against Taijul. The hosts could have swung the momentum had Khaled Ahmed not put down a tough chance, offered by Babar on 39 off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan's bowling.
Babar then guided a length delivery of offspinner Mehidy Hasan for a couple to reach his 19th Test 50 off 75 balls.

Azhar, meanwhile, looked shaky and was hit on his helmet by a bouncer of pacer Ebadot Hossain. But he continued to bat to accompany Babar in steadying the innings.

