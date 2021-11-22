Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch BAN vs PAK Live in India

The third and final T20 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place in Dhaka on Monday (November 22) from 130pm IST. Babar Azam’s Pakistan have already clinched he series 2-0 after winning the first two games on Friday and Saturday respectively.

T20 World Cup 2021 semifinalist Pakistan will be aiming to complete a whitewash in the series by winning the third T20 on Monday. Bangladesh have added pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi and batter Parvez Hossain Emon to the squad for the third and final T20I against Pakistan.

Fakhar Zaman (57) and Mohammad Rizwan (39) starred with the bat as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets and took a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series in Dhaka on Saturday (November 20). Both Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Parvez Hossain Emon are yet to debut in T20Is.

A nightout for our stars!

Pakistan team dinner in Dhaka Watch video: https://t.co/ElhRcJs3jg pic.twitter.com/EEP6B38IdG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 21, 2021

“Pace bowler Kamrul Islam Rabbi and batsman Parvez Hossain Emon have been added to the Bangladesh squad for the third and final match of the Alesha Holdings T20 international series against Pakistan on 22 November,” the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.

Bangladesh and Pakistan will lock horns in the dead rubber (third T20I) on Monday. After this, the two teams will lock horns in the Test series. The first Test starts at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on November 26 while the second Test commences at the SBNCS on December 4.

When and what time will the third T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan start?

The third T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan begins on November 22 at 1:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 1 pm.

Where will the third T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan take place?

The third T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

How to watch the live streaming of third T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan in India?

FanCode is the official broadcaster for Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh in India and other sub-continent regions. Hence, the third T20 will be LIVE streamed in India on the FanCode App.

Which channel will telecast the third T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan in India?

The international cricket in Bangladesh continues to not be available for television viewing in India. Hence, fans in India won’t be able to watch the live telecast of the match.