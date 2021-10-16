Bangladesh vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: Bangladesh vs Scotland When and where to watch, TV timings and other details

The T20 World Cup begins with the first round in which eight teams are split into two pools, from whom the top two will qualify for the Super 12 where they will join the world`s top eight sides. Among the first-round sides are Sri Lanka, who have played and won more matches in ICC men's T20 World Cup history than any other team, and Bangladesh, the other ever-present among the eight. Bangladesh will be in action on the opening day against Scotland, but it all kicks off with hosts Oman taking on debutants Papua New Guinea at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium. Those four sides are in Group B.

While in Group A, Ireland and Netherlands face off in a potentially crucial match on Monday (October 18), with Sri Lanka going up against Namibia later in the day. With 12 games across the first six days, the action will come thick and fast to decide which teams will make it through to the Super 12 where Group 1 looks like a blockbuster with defending champions, the West Indies, reigning one-day world champions England, and heavyweights Australia and South Africa. They will be joined by the winners of Group A and the runners-up in Group B.

Meanwhile, in Group 2, inaugural winners India are joined by great rivals Pakistan who they will face in their opening game as well as New Zealand and Afghanistan, the emerging force in T20 cricket, plus the winners of Group B and runners-up from Group A. The Super 12 action kicks off on October 23 with Australia against South Africa, one of the sport`s iconic rivalries, followed by a day/night affair at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between England and the West Indies a repeat of the 2016 final when Carlos Brathwaite announced himself to the world.

The experienced Windies side includes three players who featured in the first T20 World Cup - the Universe Boss Chris Gayle, as well as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and fast bowler Ravi Rampaul. They are three of the seven players who return having also appeared in the first edition. The other four are Bangladesh duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and India opener Rohit Sharma. Those players could all have a big influence on the final outcome, but as Brathwaite showed in 2016 with his 34 off 10 deliveries, newcomers can also become the heroes. With that in mind, could one of Babar Azam, Rishabh Pant, Lockie Ferguson or Tabraiz Shamsi be the player to swing a crucial game this time around?

Shamsi, the number one ranked bowler in the men's T20I Player Rankings, could be particularly influential on the turning wickets in the UAE and Oman as he tries to help South Africa reach the semi-finals for the third time.T20 cricket is all about speed, and the Super 12 will also go by in a flash with 30 matches in just 17 days.

By November 10, it will be down to just four teams, with the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi playing host to the first semi-final, while the Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosts the second as well the final on November 14.

Who will lift the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup in 2021? pic.twitter.com/BabF6X7FEv — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 16, 2021

Over the previous six editions of the tournament, a trio of sides have made it to the semi-finals on four occasions. Pakistan did so in the first four editions, while Sri Lanka did it four times running between 2009 and 2014. The other side to have managed it are the West Indies, the only team to have won the tournament more than once.

Teams (from):

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (C), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (WK), Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (WK), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

What time does the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh and Scotland begin?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh and Scotland is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm.

Where is the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh and Scotland taking place?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh and Scotland will be played in Al Ameerat, Oman.

Which TV channel will broadcast the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh and Scotland?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh and Scotland will broadcast LIVE on Star Sports 1/HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh and Scotland?

The live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh and Scotland will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the live commentary/scorecard and latest updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com.

(with ANI inputs)