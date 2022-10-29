Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 28 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch BAN vs ZIM match online and on TV?

A spirited Zimbabwe team held its nerves to beat Pakistan by one run in a thrilling ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match that went down to the very last delivery at Perth Stadium, on Thursday (October 27). This was Pakistan's second defeat in two games and their road to the semifinal has become difficult now. They had earlier lost to arch-rivals India in their campaign opener on Sunday. Zimbabwe were seen celebrating their famous victory over Pakistan in style after the game.

Bangladesh on the other hand would be short of confidence and ambition coming into this fixture tasting a heavy defeat against South Africa by 104 runs in their last fixture. The Protest posted a heavy target of 206 for the Shakib Al Hassan-led side and they were bowled out for just 101 in 16.3 overs.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Match no. 28 of the T20 World Cup 2022

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be played on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will begin at 8:30 am IST, on October 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.