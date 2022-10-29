BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 at Gabba, 830 AM IST, October 30

A spirited Zimbabwe team held its nerves to beat Pakistan by one run in a thrilling ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match that went down to the very last delivery at Perth Stadium, on Thursday (October 27). This was Pakistan's second defeat in two games and their road to the semifinal has become difficult now. They had earlier lost to arch-rivals India in their campaign opener on Sunday. Zimbabwe were seen celebrating their famous victory over Pakistan in style after the game. (WATCH: Pakistan's Mr Bean breaks his silence after Zimbabwe thump Men in Green)

Bangladesh on the other hand would be short of confidence and ambition coming into this fixture tasting a heavy defeat against South Africa by 104 runs in their last fixture. The Protest posted a heavy target of 206 for the Shakib Al Hassan-led side and they were bowled out for just 101 in 16.3 overs.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 28

Venue: The Gabba

Date & Time: October 30 at 8:30 AM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Afif Hossain, Wesley Madhevere, Soumya Sarkar

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs ZIM Probable Playing XI:

Bangladesh Probable Playing Line-up: Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Zimbabwe Probable Playing Line-up: Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe