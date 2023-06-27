Bangladesh's ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Check Complete Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Venue, Match Timings in ICC Men's CWC 2023

On Saturday, October 7, Bangladesh will commence their campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup with a match against their Asian rivals, Afghanistan, in Dharamsala. With the tournament taking place in subcontinent conditions, Bangladesh is optimistic about making a significant impact.

GET YOUR CALENDARS READY! ___



The ICC Men's @cricketworldcup 2023 schedule is out now __#CWC23https://t.co/j62Erj3d2c — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the tournament schedule on Tuesday, June 27. The event will commence with a highly anticipated rematch of the previous edition's final, where England will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The grand venue will also host the final on Sunday, November 19.

Bangladesh earned automatic qualification for the ODI World Cup by finishing third on the points table. Out of the 24 ODIs they played, they won 15, lost eight, and had one match end with no result, accumulating 155 points with a net run rate of +0.220.

After their opening clash against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, Bangladesh will take on defending champions England at the same venue. Having previously defeated England on home soil during a white-ball tour a few months ago, the Bangla Tigers will aim to replicate their success.

Bangladesh's final league stage match will be a day encounter against Australia on Sunday, November 12, in Pune. Additionally, their opening contest against Afghanistan and their match against New Zealand in Chennai are also scheduled as day matches. The clash against hosts India is set for Thursday, October 19, in Pune.

Bangladesh's Schedule For ICC World Cup 2023

Match 3: October 7 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Dharamsala, 10.30 am IST

Match 7: October 10 - Bangaldesh vs England, Dharamsala, 2.00 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Chennai, 10.30 am IST

Match 17: October 19 - Bangladesh vs India, Pune, 2.00 pm IST

Match 23: October 24 - Bangaldesh vs South Africa, Mumbai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 27: October 28 - Bangladesh vs Qualifier 1, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 31: October 31 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 38: November 6 - Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2, Delhi, 2.00 pm IST

Match 45: November 12 - Bangladesh vs Australia, Pune, 10.30 am IST