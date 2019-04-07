Not worried about recent batting collapses, says Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said he is not worried about the recent batting collapses of his team but stressed on the need to work on certain areas ahead of their next IPL match.

Delhi Capitals had suffered a collapse against Kings XI Punjab, losing seven wickets for eight runs to eventually lose the match by 14 runs. In the next game at home, Delhi Capitals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets after they could only manage 129-8.

Chasing 150 to win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi on Sunday were going strong at 145-3 before they lost three wickets for just two runs with Axar Patel sealing the win.

Asked if it was a concern, Iyer said: "The collapse isn't worrying, but we need to think further moving on. We will think about such areas we can work on."

"Big satisfaction when you win a game. I'm doing alright as a captain, want to maintain it."

The Mumbaikar anchored the Delhi chase with a 50-ball 67 and he said it was difficult to score runs on that wicket.

"Tough pitch to bat on, wanted to play positively. I bank a lot on my cut-shots, and I need to wait for those balls to play them. Wanted to manoeuvre the ball, and keep the singles," he said.

"I think they were 10-15 runs short on this wicket, it was two-paced, and very happy with how Rabada bowled in the last two overs. Really good for the team."

Delhi will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.