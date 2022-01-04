BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers to take on Sydney Sixers instead of Brisbane Heat due to multiple COVID-19 cases

Brisbane Heat will scheduled to take on Sydney Sixers in a Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 clash at the Carrara Oval in Gold Coast on Tuesday (January 4). However, due to multiple COVID-19 positive cases in the Brisbane Heat team, Perth Scorchers will instead take on the Sixers.

According to Fox Cricket, the Perth Scorchers — who are already on the Gold Coast — will face the Sixers at Metricon Stadium. The Heat as well as the Sixers are staying at the same resort on the Gold Coast, mixing with the public.

The Brisbane team arrived in Queensland on Sunday after catching a public flight to Canberra from Hobart and then another one to the Gold Coast. Though there has been no positive PCR tests, the website reported that there have been positive rapid tests in the Heat setup.

While the club awaits results of those PCR’s, Cricket Australia has moved to swap games. The Scorchers were due to play the Sydney Thunder on Wednesday (January 4) night at Metricon Stadium, though it’s believed that game will now be on Thursday night.

Due to positive rapid antigen tests in the @HeatBBL camp, their appearance at Metricon Stadium has been pushed back to tomorrow night The @ScorchersBBL will take on the @SixersBBL tonight in their place! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/Lh1OP9YbPr — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2022

The Heat’s next scheduled game is against the Renegades on January 6 in Geelong. It’s unclear how Cricket Australia will schedule the Heats immediate fixtures if those PCR test come back positive.

The Scorchers had defeated the Melbourne Stars by 50 runs on Sunday (January 2) to go to top of the table. The Stars are already playing with a depleted squad with as many as 10 players and 8 support staff members testing COVID-19 positive.