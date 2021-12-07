हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Big Bash League 2021

BBL 2021: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf returns to Melbourne Stars

The 28-year-old Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf joins the Melbourne Stars for the ongoing Big Bash League 2021.

Haris Rauf. (Source: Twitter)

The Melbourne Stars on Tuesday (December 7) announced that Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf will be returning to the side for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Rauf has quickly become a fan favourite at the Stars since he made his debut in BBL/09. Rauf burst onto the scene to become one of the elite performers of BBL/09, taking 20 wickets from 10 matches, including a famous hat-trick at the MCG.

The 28-year-old has played eight ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan, after making his international debut in 2020 in both formats. Rauf has blazed the way for recent Stars debutante Syed Faridoun, who also came from the Lahore Qalanders.

Melbourne Stars Coach David Hussey said: "We can't wait to see Haris Rauf back at the Stars. His addition brings experience, energy and quality to our fast-bowling stocks. I'm sure the Stars fans will enjoy seeing him represent Team Green again in BBL/11."

Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said: "I'm really proud to welcome Haris back to the Melbourne Stars. We're delighted that he enjoyed his previous two stints at the club and has decided to return for another season, which is a credit to the culture that David Hussey and his team have built over a number of years. He's an elite fast bowler who our members and fans adore and I can't wait to see him back at the MCG."

Rauf will play his first game on December 27 against the Brisbane Heat, subject to COVID-19 protocols and will remain with the team until the end of the season.

