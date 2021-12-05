BBL 2021/22: Unmukt Chand’s debut, squads, schedule, Live streaming; all you need to know

The Big Bash League’s 11th edition begins on Sunday, December 5 as defending champions Sydney Sixers will kick off the proceedings when they face Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 61-match tournament will be played across different centers in the country, with the final league stage match scheduled for January 19.

Out of 61, 56 matches will be played during the group stage in the span of just 46 days and the top four teams will move to the knockout round of the tournament, which comprises five games – Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger, and the Final.

The venue of the summit clash is yet to be decided.

Interestingly, BBL 11 will also mark the debut of an Indian player in the tournament as Unmukt Chand, who retired from Indian cricket in August, will become the first-ever male player from India to play in the Big Bash League. The batsman has been picked by Melbourne Renegades and is likely to make his debut on December 7, when Renegades lock horns with Adelaide Strikers.

Take a look at squads of all eight teams participating in the tournament:

Adelaide Strikers - Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, George Garton (England), Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Spencer Johnson, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall

Brisbane Heat - Tom Abell (England), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett (England), Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Lynn, Michael Neser, Jimmy Pierson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Mark Steketee, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans

Hobart Hurricanes - Scott Boland, Harry Brook (England), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, Tom Rogers, D’Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson (England), Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Melbourne Renegades - Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand (India), Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley (England)

Melbourne Stars - Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchcliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa

Perth Scorchers - Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Laurie Evans (England), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Aston Turner, Andrew Tye

Sydney Sixers - Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Dan Christian, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England)

Sydney Thunder - Sam Billings (England), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Saqib Mahmood (England), Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Here's all you need to know about the BBL 2021/22 -

When and what time will Big Bash League 2021/22 begin in India?

Big Bash League 2021/22 will kick off on December 5. Most of the matches will kick off at 1:45 PM IST. The second-round matches will have a 5:30 AM IST start. The Eliminator, Qualifier and Knockout will take place on January 21, 22 and 23, respectively. The Challenger will take place on January 26 while the final will be held on January 28.

Where will Big Bash League 2021/22 take place?

The Big Bash League matches will be held in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart, Launceston, Coffs Harbour and Perth.

Which channel will telecast Big Bash League 2021/22 on TV in India?

Big Bash League will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The matches will have a live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Big Bash League 2021/22 in India?

Big Bash League will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.